Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,244 ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $203,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Up 0.1 %

ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

