Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,230 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.54 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.