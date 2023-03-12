Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 413.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 127.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

