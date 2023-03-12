Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $326,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,365 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 61,594 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,482 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

