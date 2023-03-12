Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

