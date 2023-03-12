Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.8% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

