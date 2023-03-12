Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 315,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 139,717 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

