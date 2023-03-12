Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,321 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 37.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 58.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 88.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 689,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 323,721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 69.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 106,690 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $37.87 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

