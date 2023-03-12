Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,066,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,066,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

