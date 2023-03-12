VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VersaBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VersaBank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in VersaBank by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Trading Down 3.6 %

VBNK stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.48. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBNK. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.