Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,347.72

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $32,347.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,607.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00336954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00689659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00083669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00552702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004822 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,293,947 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

