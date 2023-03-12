Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

Vertex Stock Down 0.9 %

VERX opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Institutional Trading of Vertex

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,591 shares of company stock worth $4,682,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

