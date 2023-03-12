Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,877 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $84.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

