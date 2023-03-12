Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,797 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.96 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

