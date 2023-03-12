Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after acquiring an additional 421,877 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $38.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

