Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VOE opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.