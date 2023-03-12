Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 401.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.22 and a 200-day moving average of $512.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

