Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $354.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.43 and a 200-day moving average of $359.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

