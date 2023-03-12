Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,219 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

IWN opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

