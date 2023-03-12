Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,919 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO opened at $47.18 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

