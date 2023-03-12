Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 82,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

