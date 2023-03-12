Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.