VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VICI. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321,889 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.