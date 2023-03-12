Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 13th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $5.61 on Friday. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
