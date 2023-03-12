VIDT Datalink Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $29.02 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and $1.01 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

