Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

