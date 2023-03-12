Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

