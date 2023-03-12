Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.00

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.61. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 97,293 shares traded.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

