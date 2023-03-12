Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.21.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

