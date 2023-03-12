Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voestalpine Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($32.98) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voestalpine from €21.30 ($22.66) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

