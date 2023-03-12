Voyager Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.84 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $93.63 million and approximately $54.84 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00435349 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.54 or 0.29493528 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.

Voyager Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.