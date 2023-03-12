VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get VSE alerts:

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Trading Down 6.9 %

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSEC stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $540.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.