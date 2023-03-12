WA Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IRT opened at $16.66 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.