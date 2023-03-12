WA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,163 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

