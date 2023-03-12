WA Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WA Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Down 2.2 %

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $326.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.87 and a 200-day moving average of $342.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

