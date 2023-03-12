Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

