Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.72 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Walken has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00432921 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.36 or 0.29262577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,458 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.