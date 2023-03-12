Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0469 on Major Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Walken has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and $2.40 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,458 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

