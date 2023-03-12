Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,270 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

