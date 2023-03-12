WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.20 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. WAX has a total market cap of $144.23 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00432338 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,012.19 or 0.29223205 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,118,920 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,419,042,502.021373 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06036183 USD and is down -5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,812,837.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

