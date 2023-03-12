Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 229,018 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,018 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

