Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.52% of iShares Europe ETF worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.



IEV opened at $47.86 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

