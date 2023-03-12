Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $212.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

