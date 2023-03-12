Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 18,703 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.33 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $110.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

