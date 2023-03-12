Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 7,080 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

