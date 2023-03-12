Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,608 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

