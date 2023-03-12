Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

