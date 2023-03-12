Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

XLG opened at $285.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.47. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $359.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.