Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

