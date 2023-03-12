Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter.

CMDY opened at $51.00 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

